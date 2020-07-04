July 4th: Viewers Rave About Record-Breaking Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Saturday afternoon, competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both broke world records when they took part in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. Chestnut ingested 75 dogs and buns while Sudo ate 48.5. They turned in their biggest performances amid a COVID-19-altered competition, which created excitement among viewers at home and fans on social media.
While the atmosphere was completely different without the fans screaming for their favorite eater, this did not diminish the excitement on social media. Viewers proclaimed their love for the annual contest and the record-breaking performances. There were a few that attributed the hype to the overall lack of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that this increased the attention on Chestnut, Sudo and the other competitors. However, this opinion was less frequent as the majority of viewers expressed excitement about the Fourth of July tradition.
Just a living legend. Congrats @joeyjaws https://t.co/Vfw9kiS2DZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 4, 2020
I love that Nathans Hot Dog eating contest has created the statistic "Dogs Per Minutes".— Clutch Kennedy (@HunterKennedy12) July 4, 2020
“He stands till the end of time, until the earth is nothing but ash and stone.” Bro it’s a damn hot dog eating contest.— Biller (@jordan_biller) July 4, 2020
Freedom, liberty, and inalienable rights endowed by our Creator.
I’m also proud to be part of the only successful multicultural democratic republic in the world.
And where else can you see the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?
America! That’s where!— Andy Dudones (@ADudones) July 4, 2020
Covid has managed to cancel all sports EXCEPT for the national hot dog eating contest...I have to laugh— T. Stokes🌻 (@taystokess) July 4, 2020
Won money betting on the hot dog eating contest, played my best round of golf (mulligans are free on Holidays), and now I’m gonna drunk a zillion beers. Hell of a 4th. #Merica— Big Meech (@PhillyChonk) July 4, 2020
Joey on 4th of July pic.twitter.com/eYEwYkGB7T— Hassan (@KingHassan_) July 4, 2020
I'm gonna need a 10 part series on this called "The Last Frank" in about 10 years to get the real behind the scenes— ISUSycaMohr (@ISUSycaMohr) July 4, 2020
Thank you keeping this #tradition when all else is being canceled!— Lisa H (@kraken325) July 4, 2020
Congrats @joeyjaws ! Wouldn't be the 4th without you and @OMGitsMIKI 🌭— Js (@jsig65z) July 4, 2020
I’m not even from America, but I bet on you Miki! You just made my day all the way to Europe!— Stepan Kremzer (@Stepan_Kremzer) July 4, 2020
Legend!! What a performance. 👍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Marco Solis Martinez (@Jedi_Marcos) July 4, 2020
75*
Being indoors made the difference, so the record needs to have an asterisk @eatingcontest— Barles Charkley (@GrandMoffBinks) July 4, 2020
Congrats @OMGitsMIKI and @joeyjaws on dominating the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Championship. Those were two phenomenal performances!— Dan Brough (@i1bigbird) July 4, 2020