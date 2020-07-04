July 4th: Viewers Rave About Record-Breaking Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Saturday afternoon, competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both broke world records when they took part in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. Chestnut ingested 75 dogs and buns while Sudo ate 48.5. They turned in their biggest performances amid a COVID-19-altered competition, which created excitement among viewers at home and fans on social media.

While the atmosphere was completely different without the fans screaming for their favorite eater, this did not diminish the excitement on social media. Viewers proclaimed their love for the annual contest and the record-breaking performances. There were a few that attributed the hype to the overall lack of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that this increased the attention on Chestnut, Sudo and the other competitors. However, this opinion was less frequent as the majority of viewers expressed excitement about the Fourth of July tradition.