Julian Edelman Celebrates Cam Newton Signing With New Font

Wide receiver Julian Edelman spent much of the offseason campaigning for Tom Brady to remain with the New England Patriots. This did not happen, and Edelman now has a new quarterback throwing him passes. He celebrated the Cam Newton signing by welcoming the former Carolina Panthers star to town with his unique font.

"Newton, Massachusetts," Edelman tweeted on Tuesday. He posted a photo that showed him fired up and standing in front of his new QB. This welcoming message excited the Patriots fans, but they also expressed appreciation for Edelman adopting the unique font style used by Newton on a daily basis. Instead of a simple line of text, there were randomly-capitalized letters. Others had additional symbols to make the message even more unique.

Newton previously spoke about the font style during interviews in both 2017 and 2019. He explained that it changes the way people view each of his posts and captions. "One thing it makes you do is it makes you focus on what I’m saying," he said during an Under Armour event. Newton recognized at the time that he could easily write a simple message like "I love you," but putting it in the unique font forces people to examine what he is saying.

Additionally, Newton also explained in 2019 that the font helps him showcase his personality, whether it's on social media or in the signage at the cigar bar he and his brother opened in Atlanta. "For me, it's being able to express yourself and being uniquely you. For me, we all are different, and we all possess things that make us different than the next person, from spelling, typing, or even speaking."

Newton is one of the most unique players in the NFL, which he shows with his social media posts and clothing choices. Some fans are critical of his decisions and style while others are very supportive. For those that root for the Patriots, clothing and font choices are far less important than the quest for the seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Whether or not Edelman continues to use the unique font for the foreseeable future, he will continue to celebrate having another NFL MVP throwing him passes each week. Newton led one of the league's best offenses during the 2015 season and helped propel the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. They nearly faced Edelman and the New England Patriots, but the Denver Broncos secured a narrow victory during the AFC Championship.