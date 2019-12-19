J.R. Smith Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegation, Claims He and His Wife Were Separated

Tuesday evening, NBA star J.R. Smith was accused of having an affair by his wife, Jewel Harris. These allegations were revealed in a nearly 10-minute Instagram video in which she prayed for Smith and a female named Candice. Smith has since responded to the allegations, saying that he and Harris have been separated.

According to PEOPLE, Smith posted his rebuttal on Instagram stories. As he said, social media isn’t a place to talk about relationships, but he was “told” by a higher power to inform everyone of his current status.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“IG aint a place for relationships but God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that…#thats all,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Rumors have been swirling since October of a relationship between Smith and The Flash star Candice Patton. They were spotted together at a Halloween party, which led many to question if they were an “item.”

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting,” Harris said during her prayer on Instagram. “For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man, Father God, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this. I lift her up.”

While there were many users on social media that weighed in on this situation, critiquing Smith and his marital decisions, others waited to hear more about the ongoing drama and the details that would become available.

“God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” Harris continued. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up.”

Smith and Harris have been married since April 2016, and they have a daughter together in Dakota, 2. They also share daughters Peyton and Demi from previous relationships. Whether or not they are actually separated is unknown, but fans on Twitter are continuing to debate the alleged affair. Although some wanted to mention that this is no laughing matter.

“I don’t see how people could find humor in the JR smith situation….that lady is really hurting ….[shake my head],” one person wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Photo Credit: David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty