Josh Smith Update: Texas Rangers Pitcher's Condition After Being Hit in Face by Pitch

Texas Rangers outfielder was sent to the hospital after being struck in the face with a pitch during Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced. The incident happened in the bottom of the third inning when Orioles pitcher Danny Coulombe threw a sinker that got away from him.

After the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters about Smith. "He got hit in the face area, in the lower jaw," he said, per CBS Sports. "We did take him to (the) ER. He had some CT tests. They came out clean. So, we got good news there. He's feeling better as I'm speaking right now. Tomorrow, we'll just reevaluate him."

According to ESPN, Smith had six stitches on the lower right side of his face, a cut inside his mouth and some slight swelling, but no fractures. "I feel pretty good actually. I slept good," Smith said Tuesday in the Rangers' clubhouse. "It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Really no pain or anything like that."

Bochy said it's not likely Smith will be placed on the injured list. He will continue to be evaluated over the next few days, and is hoping to be back in less than a week. "I was really trying to focus on staying in (the batter's box), and it just kind of two-seamed up and just kind of ran into me," Smith said about the pitch.

Coulombe was made aware of Smith's health update and was happy to hear the news. "I'm just really glad he's doing OK," Coulombe said. "That's the worst part of this game. ... I did not want to (hit him), and they know that. I have a lot of really good friends on that team and I talked to them afterwards, said he's in good spirits."

Smith, 25, made his MLB debut last year and played in 73 games for the Rangers. In those 73 games, Smith posted a .197 batting average with a .556 OPS, two home runs, 16 RBIs and four stolen bases. During spring training this year, Smith played in 18 games and recorded a .370 batting average with a .975 OPS, one home run and nine RBIs.