Josh Allen's Girlfriend Sends Emotional Message to Bills QB Following Playoff Loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not happy his team didn't reach the Super Bowl, but his girlfriend has a ton of love for him. Brittany Williams shared an emotional message to Allen on her Instagram Story after the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs this past weekend.

"So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know," Williams wrote of Allen, alongside a picture of him in a Bills uniform, per PEOPLE. "Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered. A true leader. The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you till the end 17!"

Allen and Williams have been together for at least six years and have known each other since they were kids. Williams talked about her relationship with Allen on The Morning After podcast and said Allen "ghosted" her after a high school dance. "He ghosted me for a year, but at the same time, I was like 'OK I get it, things are just not in our timing right now,' I knew it wasn't meant to be," Williams said, per PEOPLE. Williams also said the duo reconnected during their freshman year in college.

Despite losing to the Bengals 27-10 in the playoffs, the Bills had a solid season, finishing the year with a 14-4 record. And Allen had a strong campaign, throwing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen is now focusing on resting and recovering from an elbow injury he suffered earlier in the year.

"I mean, there was a period, obviously, right after for a few weeks, where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn't affect me all that much," Allen said, per ESPN. "Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I'm used to throwing the ball. That's just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn't affect me too much."