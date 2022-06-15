Josh Alexander Reacts to Main Eventing Slammiversary on Impact Wrestling's 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Impact Wrestling will celebrate history this weekend as it will host its top pay-per-view show Slammiversary on the promotion's 20th anniversary. The main event for the show will be Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defending his title against Eric Young. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Alexander reacted to being part of the main event of a show that will take place in Nashville on Sunday, June 19, 20 years to the day when Impact Wrestling had its first-ever show.

"To be able to main event what is the 20-year anniversary with me starting my Impact Wrestling relationship with this company as a fan, like everybody else as a 15-year-old kid ordering that Pay-Per-View on a Wednesday night." Alexander exclusively told PopCulture. "I watched that very first show and it changed my idea of what pro wrestling was because I saw the exhibition. It took the cruiserweights that I'd seen prior to that and it took everything just a step further. I was like, oh, this is the kind of wrestling I'm craving. This is the kind of wrestling I want. I want to be a part of this. That's when started my passion for this to want to even try to be a pro wrestler, to be the champion main eventing a show 20 years later on the same ground, yeah, I got to stop and pinch myself. It's unbelievable."

Alexander, who has been with Impact since 2018, is a two-time Impact World Champion, an Impact X Division Champion and a two-time tag team champion with Ethan Page. He was worked his way to be one of the top stars in the professional wrestling promotion and will now face Young, an Impact Wrestling legend who a Grand Slam Champion. Young also competed in WWE where he won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Alexander Wolfe.

"I'm very excited," Alexander said when asked about facing Young. "I started in Ontario, Canada as a professional wrestler in the independent circuit. In 2005 when I started, all you heard about was the legend of Showtime Eric Young, how he was the greatest wrestler to come out of Ontario, Canada. I of course followed his career through TNA and Impact Wrestling over the years. This man has done everything there is to do in this company. If you look at the entire roster, for us to celebrate the 20-year anniversary, I don't think there's a better representation of the first 20 years on our roster right now. "