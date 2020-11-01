Jon Jones Chases Burglar With Shotgun Following Failed Robbery

✖

Former UFC star Jon Jones had an eventful night due to a failed burglary at his home. Someone tried to break into his vehicles, and then he chased them off while holding a shotgun. The security footage did not show whether Jones caught the attempted burglar, but he provided an update on Instagram.

"Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them," Jones wrote in the caption of his post. "He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions."

As the footage showed, a person walked up to Jones' residence under the cover of darkness. The person began peering into the windows of the vehicles parked out front. He did not get very far in the burglary attempt, however, considering that Jones opened the garage door. The surprised person ran away, but Jones chased him down.

Jones' home in Albuquerque is not an ideal spot for attempted burglary. The former UFC champion has several firearms in his possession, including the shotgun he used to chase down the person that tried to break into his vehicles. Additionally, he also has a Dutch shepherd dog that was barking loudly in the security footage.

As Jones has shown in multiple Instagram posts, Dutch has undergone extensive training to become a "personal protection dog." K9 trainers have worked with Dutch while in their full bite suits, to the point that the dog would only let go after listening to Jones' commands. The former champion has continued to work with Dutch over the months and posted the results on social media.

When he isn't chasing down burglars or helping clean up downtown Albuquerque, Jones has continued to train. He relinquished his light heavyweight title while walking away from the division but has continued to express interest in a possible return to the octagon. However, Jones has said that he wants to move up to heavyweight.

"The last I spoke with [UFC] about my salary there was no negotiating," Jones tweeted in August. "If that ever changes, i'd love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I'll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community." He confirmed that he will remain in the testing pool for an estimated six months.