Jon Gruden Sells Las Vegas Mansion Months After Raiders Exit

Jon Gruden is officially leaving Las Vegas. According to TMZ Sports, the former Las Vegas Raiders coach sold his mansion in the desert for $7 million. Gruden, 58, put the mansion on the market back in February following his exit from the Raiders. TMZ Sports said the sale closed recently.

The home features floor-to-ceiling windows, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a chef’s kitchen. The mansion, which had a final price stage of $7.025 million, also has an infinity-edge pool, fire pit, and BBQ area. Gruden resigned as the Raiders head coach in October after it was discovered he sent emails in the past that contained racially insensitive, homophobic and misogynistic language. He has since sued the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell for a concerted effort by the league to ruin his career.

“There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the N.F.L.’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season,” Adam Hosmer-Henner, one of Gruden’s lawyers, said in a statement, per NPR.

Gruden originally was the Raiders’ head coach from 1998 to 2001 when the team was still in Oakland. After leading the Raiders to the playoffs two consecutive seasons, Gruden was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the team to a Super Bowl title in 2002. He was the coach of the Buccaneers for six more seasons before joining ESPN and being part of the Monday Night Football broadcast. He returned to the Raiders in 2018, and in his three-plus seasons with the team, Gruden posted a 22-31 record. Shorty after Gruden resigned from the Raiders, the Buccaneers removed him from their Ring of Honor.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”