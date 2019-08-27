Jon ‘Bones’ Jones Sends Heartfelt Message to Daniel Cormier After Loss of Father

Jon “Bones” Jones and Daniel Cormier are two fighters that do not get along. Their rivalry in the UFC has been labeled as one of the most heated, and there is no love lost between the two men. However, the situation changed on Monday when Jones sent a heartfelt message to Cormier in the wake of a tragedy.

Saturday, Cormier posted on Instagram to inform the world that his step-father had passed away after battling cancer. His biological father was shot and killed when Cormier was seven years old, and Percy Benoit ultimately became the father figure that he needed later in life. Losing Benoit was not easy for the two-time champ, and Jones responded by sincerely sending his condolences to his rival.

All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today https://t.co/8IyQGzXt4a — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 26, 2019

“All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today.”

While Cormier is better known for his time as a heavyweight champion in the UFC, he actually has a significant history with Jones. The pair faced off during UFC 182 back in 2015. Jones was defending his light heavyweight title and proved victorious over Cormier by unanimous decision.

The pair met once again in 2017 after multiple cancellations of earlier events. They ultimately faced off in UFC 214 as Jones proved victorious by knockout. However, the event was later changed to a “no contest” after Jones had a drug test come back positive for the steroid Turinabol. While Jones has since campaigned to get the no contest overturned, this move has not happened just yet. For now, he only has one victory against Cormier on his record.

Jones and Cormier may have a very combative relationship, but it’s a positive sign for the pair that the beef can be pushed aside when tragedy strikes. Losing a loved one is very difficult, and Jones wants to support his rival in any way possible, even if it means shutting down the hate.