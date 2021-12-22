Phoenix Suns Player Nearly Crashes Into JoJo Siwa During Los Angeles Lakers Game

JoJo Siwa nearly got ran over by a Phoenix Suns player. On Tuesday night, the 18-year-old singer, dancer YouTube personality, attended the Los Angeles Lakers game and was sitting courtside. And during the game, Suns player Jae Crowder nearly crashed into Siwa after going for a loose ball. The Suns’ Twitter account asked Siwa, “How’s it going down there?”

“Quite well,” Siwa responded. According to E! News, Siwa laughed off the incident when she posted footage on her Instagram story. “That was really cool, also just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Siwa said. “If I wouldn’t have ducked…I would’ve been out, down for the count.”

Siwa was sitting next to TikTok star Katie Mills, who said Siwa would have been a “goner” and would have needed a trip to the ER due to a broken leg or shoulder. Siwa added, “I think I would’ve had a broken neck…honestly really entertaining, really spiced up the game.” The Suns ended up winning the game and now have a 25-5 record, the best in the NBA. The Lakers drop to 16-16 on the year.

Siwa’s incident comes on the heels of her finishing in second place on Dancing with the Stars. Her partner was Jenna Johnson, and the duo lost to NBA star Iman Shumpert and dancer Daniella Karagach. Last month, Siwa talked to Teen Vogue last month about Dancing with the Stars and revealed what she learned about herself.

“Oh my god, so many things,” Siwa said. “I learned that if I try new things, I practically almost every time end up liking them. I learned that I like taking risks and I like to be a little more grown-up sometimes. It’s kind of a scary thing because I wasn’t expecting to feel that anytime soon, but I enjoyed it.”

Siwa also talked about the possibility of the show having more same-sex pairings. “I think the crew on the show and the casting department is an amazing team,” she stated. “I feel like, if it makes sense, there should be and will be multiple more same-sex pairings. I’m happy I got to be the first, but I would never expect to be the last. It’s something that can go on forever and ever … a straight male can dance with a straight male, or a straight male can dance with a gay male. I think it shouldn’t matter, it should be what every party is comfortable with.”