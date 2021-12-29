EA Sports Sends Emotional Message to John Madden Following His Death

John Madden revolutionized the way fans look at football due to his Madden NFL video game series produced by EA Sports. And when the NFL announced that Madden died on Tuesday morning at the age of 85, EA Sports went to social media to send a message to the former coach and broadcaster.

“Today, we lost a hero,” the statement from EA Sports read. “John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it and his appreciation for everyone that ever stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a winning teacher and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John’s family, friends and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered and never be forgotten. Thanks, Coach.”

Madden NFL launched in 1988, and the series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. Madden was on the cover of the game until Madden NFL 2001 when players started to take over. As popular as the Madden NFL video game is, Madden will always be a coach first, as mentioned by EA Sports. In his 10 seasons with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), Madden never had a losing season and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 1976.

“As professional football grew in popularity and influence, Madden and his Silver and Black teams played a significant role in some of the AFL and NFL’s seminal moments, including the ‘Sea of Hands,’ ‘Immaculate Reception,’ ‘Holy Roller’ and ‘Ghost to the Post,’ among others,” the Raiders said in a statement. “Madden cemented his role as a football icon in the broadcast booth, serving as a leading color analyst for all four major television networks—CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC. His work on Monday Night Football, the inception of the annual All-Madden Team and his role in the Madden NFL series of video games made the Madden name synonymous with pro football.

The Raiders continued, “In 2006, Madden was presented for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Al Davis, who opened his speech by calling Madden, ‘A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider.’ The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Virginia, Joseph, Michael and the entire Madden family at this time.”