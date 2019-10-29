John Cena Donates $500K to California Fire First Responders

John Cena just made a big donation in response to the fires going on in California. On his Twitter account, the actor and WWE star announced that he is donating $500,000 to a charity that aids the state’s first responders. In the video posted on Twitter, Cena explained how the first responders are true heroes.

“Right now, California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help,” Cena said.

“Today, I asked myself, ‘What can I do?’ And I’ve come up with an answer,” the star continued, before calling on Paramount Pictures, who produced his upcoming film, to pick any charity that benefits first responders. “On behalf of Playing With Fire, and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause.”

“In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources,” Cena added. “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause.”

“I wish everyone the best of luck, please stay safe and you are our heroes.”

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

Many fans showed their appreciation for Cena through his comments section. One fan who is a first responder said, “Thank you Mr. Cena. Your remarks are heartfelt and genuinely appreciated please take a look at my page for a first-hand look at the devastating effects of these fires. There are many Californians that need help because they have lost their homes. Another fan said, “My dad is a first responder John, I’m so proud of him for risking his life for others even if they wouldn’t do the same for him. We both look up to you as a role model and he really appreciates you tweeting this.”

Cena has an appreciation for first responders as he plays a firefighter in his upcoming film Playing With Fire. Last week, Cena attended the premiere of the film with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh and it was the couple’s red carpet debut.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena said to Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”