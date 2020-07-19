Joey Ryan Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations, But Fans Want Nothing of It
IMPACT Wrestling recently fired performer Joey Ryan after a significant number of allegations of sexual assault. He disappeared from social media after shutting down his Twitter account. However, Ryan returned with a nearly hour-long video addressing every single claim against him, which prompted a flurry of tweets.
"As many of you know from my initial statement, I've been in therapy since the separation with my ex-wife nearly two years ago," Ryan said during his video. "I took it very hard, and I've been doing a lot of self-reflection and self-realization and learning a lot about me. I attend therapy each and every week and I'm getting better each and every day. I know that therapy is about progress and not perfection, but I do want to make one thing perfectly clear, I have never had sex with a woman without her consent."
When Ryan released this video, social media users reacted strongly. Many blasted him for the way he phrased the statement, saying that he was "blaming the victims." Others said that only a "loser" needs an hour-long video to speak out about sexual assault allegations. The criticism continued on social media as wrestling fans proclaimed that he needs to stay away from their favorite form of entertainment.
