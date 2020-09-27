Joe Montana Fans in Shock After Startling Attempted Kidnapping of His Grandchild
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his family had a frightening moment at a Malibu home on Saturday. A 39-year-old woman entered the home through an unlocked door, grabbed one of their grandchildren and walked into another room. Joe Cool responded by wrestling the child away. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were in the area and were able to track down the woman a few blocks away. They arrested her on kidnapping and burglary charges.
When football fans heard the news, they responded with considerable shock. Several said that they were stunned at the attempted kidnapping and that someone had targeted Montana's family. Others offered their advice on how Montana could avoid similar incidents in the future. These Twitter users told the former San Francisco 49ers QB to invest in a handgun and training, which only created more arguments on social media.
The Vikings need to sign him immediately— Chrundle The Great (@NoLivesMatter43) September 27, 2020
Wow, just glad this situation ended with everyone safe and the nut job is arrested. Go Joe...— steven conder (@condersteven) September 27, 2020
5 for 5 baby! G.O.A.T— Bobby Benitez (@bobbybenitez81) September 27, 2020
Imagine leaving a door unlocked in America— Ryan (@hardiman_ryan) September 27, 2020
What?????? 😳😳😳— BlackRagnor (@BlackRagnor) September 27, 2020
Or a door lock.— Matthew (@batburt) September 27, 2020
uhhh this is wild: An intruder broke into NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife's home and snatched one of their grandchildren right out of someone's arms. https://t.co/PFcDc6h4yN— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2020
Now since his child was almost abducted they gonna take human trafficking seriously— TheFilmNoir_ (@TheFilmNoir_) September 27, 2020
This person probably got the most intimidating Joe Montana ever! https://t.co/VlJD2v5eCl— Todd Hill (@TFH721) September 27, 2020
Joe Montana stops crime. Brady breaks into houses. That is why Joe is still the GOAT. https://t.co/oouii2cgOO via @TMZ— Jon Maner (@CircleofPaper) September 27, 2020
@JoeMontana With the interception of the century!! Wild!— AmyConeyBarrett or bust! 🤘🇺🇸👶🙌 (@DazzyZeff82) September 27, 2020
Super Joe!! pic.twitter.com/UVjlFPkgJd— SuperHaHaMan (@joker000017) September 27, 2020
Tom Brady could never do this.
Joe Montana = 🐐 https://t.co/AOWXtsl05t— Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) September 27, 2020
Joe Montana loves kids so much he saves them from kidnappers
Tom Brady loves kids so much he kisses them on the lips https://t.co/5fwEsZPgiq— Kyle Murray (@ThatClown) September 27, 2020