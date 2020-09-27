Joe Montana Fans in Shock After Startling Attempted Kidnapping of His Grandchild

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his family had a frightening moment at a Malibu home on Saturday. A 39-year-old woman entered the home through an unlocked door, grabbed one of their grandchildren and walked into another room. Joe Cool responded by wrestling the child away. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were in the area and were able to track down the woman a few blocks away. They arrested her on kidnapping and burglary charges.

When football fans heard the news, they responded with considerable shock. Several said that they were stunned at the attempted kidnapping and that someone had targeted Montana's family. Others offered their advice on how Montana could avoid similar incidents in the future. These Twitter users told the former San Francisco 49ers QB to invest in a handgun and training, which only created more arguments on social media.