Peacock Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Joe Montana Docuseries

A Joe Montana docuseries is on the way. On Monday Peacock announced that the docuseries Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, will premiere on the streaming service on January 6 with two episodes. New episodes of the six-part docuseries will premiere weekly and will include interviews from many sports stars such as Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr. Peacock also released a trailer for the new docuseries.

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will feature “stories that most people don’t know; the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates, and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport,” according to the synopsis. Montana made a name for himself in NFL during the 1980s, winning four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. In February, Montana spoke to PopCulture.com about his favorite Super Bowl memory.

“The touchdown pass to John Taylor to win Super Bowl XXIII,” Montana said. “As a quarterback, I did that so many times in my backyard with my neighbor growing up, except I used to make him dive for the ball just for the excitement.” Montana also mentioned all four Super Bowls were special to him.

“The first one’s the first, the second we played at Stanford Stadium,” Montana stated. “Throwing a touchdown pass in the next one, and the last one, we just had a great game after we got it all settled out the first-part jitters out of the way. We ended up blowing out Denver and found out the hard way you don’t want to do that because you get taken out of the game early.”

Montana, 65, won three Super Bowl MVPs to go along with his four championships. He also won the NFL MVP award in 1989 and 1990 and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. Montana was selected to the 1980s All-Decade Team, the 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He played for the 49ers from 1979-1992 and then played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993-1994. In 192 games, Montana threw for 40,551 yards 273 touchdowns and 139 interceptions with a 92.3 passer rating.