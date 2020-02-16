J.J. Watt Fans Are Ecstatic Over His Marriage to Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai made a trip to the Bahamas recently, which made fans excited about the possibilities. They expected to see a wedding take place and were greeted with confirmation that the celebrity couple had indeed tied the knot. Watt and Ohai spent their Saturday getting married.

TMZ had originally reported that there would be a ceremony following Valentine’s Day, but Watt confirmed the news with a series of posts on social media. He showed off photos of the ceremony, Ohai’s dress, and the Versailles Gardens at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Best day of my life. Without question,” Watt captioned the series of photos from Saturday. He showed off both the serious moments, as well the goofy ones with his various collages. One example was the two athletes decked out in all-white clothing and workout shoes while striking a variety of poses.

With the photos surfacing on Saturday, the fans were overjoyed to see that Watt and Ohai had tied the knot. They had been waiting for this moment since the couple made the relationship official two years ago and showed their excitement on social media.

Food

Congrats, JJ!! Beautiful pictures, however everyone in Wisconsin (maybe just me) really wanted to see the buffet you put on for everyone. C’mon man, don’t hold back. — Cheese Curd Sports (@CurdSports) February 16, 2020

With a high-profile couple getting married at a tropical destination, it would be expected that the meal and drinks would be exceptional. Surely Watt, a man that eats roughly 9,000 calories each day, would be focused on providing quality food.

The footage of this food did not surface on social media, at least as far as the fans could find. They found plenty of images of Watt and Ohai in their wedding outfits, but they couldn’t track down the spread.

Tears. Literal tears

I literally cried tears of happiness when I saw these pics!!! Congratulations to you both!! Here’s to a beautiful marriage!! — Deborah Jane Power (@bonespower) February 16, 2020

When the news surfaced on Saturday morning that Watt and Ohai would be getting married in the Bahamas, the fans immediately began searching for pictures. They were excited about the ceremony, as well as the life of love that the couple would experience.

“This is EVERYTHING!! Congratulations!! Blessings for all the years to come,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to the photos. They were just overjoyed to see the photos surface and reacted with some surprising emotions.

Secrecy

Congratulations you did an amazing job keeping this private. Many blessings to you and your beautiful wife 💗 — Denise Marie (@DeniseMarie726) February 16, 2020

Considering that Watt and Ohai are high-profile athletes in Texas, it was expected that they would be under constant scrutiny, especially during a trip to a romantic destination. Somehow, they managed to keep the wedding secret until the morning of the ceremony.

Considering that TMZ and other outlets have the ability to break news with surprising frequency, the fans on social media were just excited that the photos of the ceremony didn’t surface until Watt posted them.

Puns

Congrats to Kealia Ohai’s husband…ol what’s his name — Dusty Lee Cook (@DustyLeeCook) February 16, 2020

The fans on social media sent a variety of congratulatory messages in response to the wedding, but they were not all heartfelt. There was one figure that wanted to show off how funny he is.

Back in early January, the Chicago Red Stars acquired Ohai in a trade with the Houston Dash. One specific news outlet reported the news by writing that Watt’s fiancee had been traded. The Texans defender was very angry about this and called out the outlet on Twitter.

True Happiness

This is what happiness looks like!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️So happy for you both! Congratulations!!🥂 — Tonya Watts (@TonyaW0805) February 16, 2020

There is a saying about pictures being worth 1,000 words, and the fans believed that this was very accurate. In their opinions, the photos absolutely proved that Watt and Ohai are truly happy. Even in goofy photos, they just looked excited to be with each other.

“Gorgeous wedding!!! I’m wishing many years of bliss to the two of you!!!” one of the many fans wrote on Sunday morning.



Terrifying defender

Watt is a massive man known for chasing down opposing quarterbacks and knocking them to the turf, but he isn’t completely terrifying. The fans realized this when they saw him goofing around with Ohai in the various photos. They also saw his loving side in the couple photos.

“Duuuuuuiuude ! Congrats ! No doubt you’ll be an amazing husband ! Any sports fan already knows that you’re an amazing man & role model ! So happy for both of you !” a Texans fan wrote on Sunday morning.

Mr. Ohai

Congratulations @KealiaOhai and the big lad. 👍 — Mike (@chapfromstaffs) February 16, 2020

The fans on social media were excited about the wedding and expressed their feelings with heartfelt messages. They were not the only ones to send well-wishes, however, as many opted for more joking messages.

One example was the variety of messages that referred to Watt as Mr. Ohai. He may be one of the most famous players in the NFL, but the fans wanted to give him flak about being the sidekick in this marriage.

(Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)