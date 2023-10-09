Jim Poole, Former MLB Pitcher, Dead at 57

Jim Poole, a former MLB pitcher who was a member of Cleveland's 1995 World Series team, died on Friday, his alma mater Georgia Tech announced. He was 57 years old. The cause of death was complications from ALS, a disease Poole was diagnosed two years ago. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative condition which is also called Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Jim Poole is a Georgia Tech legend, not just for his incredible achievements on the baseball diamond, but for the way that he attacked ALS over the past two years," Georgia Tech athletics director J Batt said in a statement. "He is and will remain an inspiration. On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics community, I send our deepest condolences to Jim's wife, Kim, their children and grandchildren, and all of Jim's family and friends whose lives he touched. He will be missed."

We are saddened by the passing of former MLB pitcher Jim Poole at 57.



Jim appeared in 431 games from 1990-2000 and pitched for Cleveland in the 1995 World Series. A consummate teammate & venerable clubhouse presence, he was an integral part of our 2022 Lou Gehrig Day & will be… pic.twitter.com/D5n3KWkCn3 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Poole made his MLB debut as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990. He went on to play for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants while also spending time with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Montreal Expos before his retirement after the 2000 season. Poole's most notable moment in his baseball career came in 1995 when he made two appearances in the World Series.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole," the Cleveland team, now known as the Guardians, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the Poole family." In his career, Poole posted a 22-12 record with a 4.31 ERA and 256 strikeouts.

At Georgia Tech, Poole was one of the best pitchers in school history. He played in 120 games and struck out 263 batters in 188 innings. Poole ranks first in the school record book with 22 career saves, including 10 as a junior and nine as a senior. He's a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

"It broke my heart this morning to learn of Jim Poole's passing," Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall said in a statement. He was a first-class husband, father and teammate. He loved Georgia Tech and was dedicated to serving our coaches and players for many years. He epitomized the meaning of a Tech Man. God rest his soul."