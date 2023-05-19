Jim Brown's Death Sparks Emotional Reactions From NFL Community

By Brian Jones

Jim Brown died at the age of 87 on Thursday night. The legendary NFL running back is arguably one of the five best players in league history, being named to three different all-time teams, including the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2020. Brown retired from the NFL after the 1965 season and finished his career with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns in just nine seasons. 

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.

"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived." Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. He was also a standout college football player as he's named the greatest player in college football history by ESPN. Here's a look at the NFL community paying tribute to Brown. 

From the NFL

One person wrote: "The Browns will now win the Super Bowl this year in honor of the great Jim Brown #32."

prevnext

Cleveland Browns

One fan said: "There will never be another. Jim Brown is the GREATEST on the FIELD & the GREATEST off it."

prevnext

Barry Sanders

One person responded: "Absolute legend on and off the field. May He Rest in Peace and Love."

prevnext

Recent Appearance

One Twitter user responded: "I am glad they did it whilst he was still with us. Usually these kind of things are posthumous."

prevnext

Chuck D

One fan said: "This is amazing. He is a legend, a leader, and an inspiration that I hope this modern generation, and the ones after don't forget... GOAT status gets tossed around like Mardi Gras beads these days, but Jim truly was a GOAT."

prevnext

J.J. Watt

A fan wrote: "Big man! Big presence. If you get a chance watch One Night in Miami Amazon Prime."

prevnext

LeBron James

James wrote: "We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown."

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of