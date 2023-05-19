Jim Brown's Death Sparks Emotional Reactions From NFL Community
Jim Brown died at the age of 87 on Thursday night. The legendary NFL running back is arguably one of the five best players in league history, being named to three different all-time teams, including the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2020. Brown retired from the NFL after the 1965 season and finished his career with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns in just nine seasons.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.
"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived." Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. He was also a standout college football player as he's named the greatest player in college football history by ESPN. Here's a look at the NFL community paying tribute to Brown.
From the NFL
We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.
We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.

One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown's legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG— NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023
Cleveland Browns
Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️
Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.
Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️

Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.

It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023
Barry Sanders
You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.
Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023
Recent Appearance
Jim Brown was in attendance at the NFL Honors in February when the league created the "Jim Brown Award" which will be given every year to the league leader in rushing yards.
His legacy will live on forever.pic.twitter.com/8K9S033Wwt— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2023
Chuck D
Sent this to the great #JimBrown last week. I was told he loved it . 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IG3M8mfsB4— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) May 19, 2023
J.J. Watt
An absolute legend.
Rest in Peace Jim Brown.
🙏🏼— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023
LeBron James
James wrote: "We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown."