Jim Brown's Death Sparks Emotional Reactions From NFL Community

Jim Brown died at the age of 87 on Thursday night. The legendary NFL running back is arguably one of the five best players in league history, being named to three different all-time teams, including the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2020. Brown retired from the NFL after the 1965 season and finished his career with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns in just nine seasons.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family, "NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.

"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived." Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. He was also a standout college football player as he's named the greatest player in college football history by ESPN. Here's a look at the NFL community paying tribute to Brown.