WWE: Solo Sikoa Has Interesting Answer When Asked About Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline

The WWE faction The Bloodline has grown over the last few months. It started with Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, but now the group has Solo Sikoa and honorary member Sami Zayn. Sikoa appeared on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday and shared some interesting thoughts on Zayn being part of the group despite not being family.

"If Roman likes Sami, I like Sami," Sikoa said. "If Roman don't like Sami, then I don't like Sami. So as long as the Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, then I do." Sikoa is the younger brother of Jey and Jimmy Uso, which makes him the younger cousin of Reigns. And based on the answer, it's clear that Sikoa is a follower of Reigns, who is the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and will do whatever he says.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle in September and helped Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre. He signed a contract with WWE in August 2021 and competed in NXT for a year. During his time in NXT, Sikoa won the NXT Noth American Championship after beating Carmelo Hayes at the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Show on Sept. 13. He vacated the title a week later.

While talking to Cheap Heat, Sikoa said he hadn't seen Reigns in two decades before Clash at the Castle. "Seeing Roman in Cardiff, I haven't seen him in like 20 years," Sikoa said, per Cultaholic. "We really weren't close, but he was always around at our house playing with my brothers because they were the same age and I was way, way younger than him. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I'm starting to get close with him. Even though the age gap is there, I'm really starting to get close with him because, I mean, it's Roman Reigns. He's been running the game for a while now so I'm starting to form that relationship with him."

Zayn joined The Bloodline as an honorary member in May after helping the group a few times. He has been with WWE since 2013 but was called up to the main roster in 2015. In his career. Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship three times and the NXT Championship once.