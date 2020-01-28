Jessica Simpson’s ‘Beautiful’ Kobe Bryant Tribute Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Jessica Simpson‘s tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant has struck a chord with fans. In the heartfelt post, the pop superstar shared a photo her husband Eric Johnson had taken not long after the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. In the lengthy caption, she wrote that her “heart is completely broken.”

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” Simpson began.

As she detailed her witnessing the emergency helicopters that flew over her home, she wrote that she “felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.”

“My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment,” she wrote. “Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss.”

Among the comments were a few of Simpson’s famous friends offering simple, supportive emojis, including Kayla Lochte, hairstylist Nikki Lee and Mad Men star January Jones. Simpson’s numerous other followers also joined in.

“It almost looks like a ray of light for each one of them,” one fan wrote .

“Powerful and Prayerful! Heaven’s doors truly looked open for them,” another wrote.

A third called the post, “Beautifully said and heartfelt with love and sadness.”

Among the other celebrities paying tribute to Bryant includes Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet and pop star Justin Timberlake, just to name a few.

Bryant and eight others were aboard a helicopter near Calabasas, California, when it crashed Sunday morning, killing all on board. The details of the crash are still being investigated, but the helicopter was reportedly flying irregularly prior after it had been granted special clearance to fly at or below 2,500 feet in dangerous weather conditions.