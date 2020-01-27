'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Recalls Moment Kobe Bryant Visited Set of ABC Series

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has joined the growing number of celebrities and fans to pay tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In an Instagram post shared just hours after Bryant's Sunday passing in a helicopter crash, the actor recalled Bryant's 2013 visit to the set of the ABC sitcom, something that caused Stonestreet to lose his "marbles."

"I saved this notification in 2013," Stonestreet, who portrays Cameron Tucker on the series, wrote. "Kobe had come to set and watched us shoot Modern Family."

"He said he woke up and wanted to watch some comedy, so he came and watched us rehearse and shoot scenes," the actor recalled. "Later when he was leaving, I asked him what made him decide to come to watch us. He said, 'because you guys are the best and last year, you told me to stop by sometime.' I about lost my marbles. I have no idea if that was true, but I do know I did tell him to stop by sometime."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of the families affected by this awful tragedy," his post ended.

Bryant had stopped by the set of Modern Family, which is currently wrapping its final season, back in January of 13, famed basketball player at the time recalling the visit on social media.

Had a great day off relaxing on set with #ModernFamily won't be the last time I stop by @Sarah_Hyland way 2 many laughs! Thank you Fox — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 11, 2013

"Of course [Kobe Bryan] stops by the [Modern Family] offices when I'm not working," series star Sarah Hyland had reacted to the news of his abrupt set visit. "Hey Kobe! I love you!"

"Why does [Kobe Bryant] show up to our Modern Family set when I don't work?!" Ariel Winter wrote. "Ahagdjadkagd."

Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016 after a 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed Sunday when his Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m. PT. He was 41. The pilot and eight passengers aboard the helicopter were en route to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a basketball practice. There were no survivors.