'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Looks Back on Her WWE Cameo

Nicole Polizzi, better known as Snooki from Jersey Shore, recently took a look back on her WWE cameo. It was brought to her attention on Twitter when one user looked back at the time when she was a special guest on Monday Night Raw back in March 2011. The post shows Snooki attacking Michelle McCool and Layla, which led to her retweeting the post while writing "literally my favorite moment."

The reason Snooki attacked the two women was the fact she was called out by them as well as Vickie Guerrero. It led to a match at WrestleMania XXVII with Snooki, John Morrison and Trish Stratus vs. McCool, Layla and Dolph Ziggler. The match lasted a little over three minutes and Snooki was able to pin McCool to get the win. Shortly after WrestleMania, Stratus talked about working with Snooki.

Literally my favorite moment 🔥💪🏾 https://t.co/liJWL3XTl1 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 7, 2020

"Surprisingly I guess 75% of the Jersey Shore viewership is women," Stratus said to Crave Online. "We definitely have men watching our product but I think it’s always good to bring in the women to watch our show as well. So the Divas division, when we went back years ago, we saw a rise in the female demographic which was cool at the time. So I think it’s one way to give exposure to the women’s division and with the current Divas, giving them exposure and letting people tune in who maybe wouldn’t have tuned in before and say, “Oh, that’s cool. That’s what the women do in wrestling? That's awesome.'"

Snooki hasn't made another appearance in WWE but was looking to get back in the ring a few years after he cameo. While on the Talk is Jericho podcast in 2014, Snooki said: "I'm actually begging [Vince McMahon] to go back because I want to wrestle more." Snooki has been involved in other projects over the years, including starring in Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Last December, Snooki announced she's retiring from Jersey Shore.

"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is... I just can't do it anymore," she said on her podcast. "Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore."