Jerry Lawler Announces He’ll Be Guest Picker on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’

The ESPN college football show, College Gameday, will be in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday for the Memphis Tigers versus SMU Mustangs game, and for their guest picker, the network decided to go the pro wrestling route and have WWE legend Jerry Lawler on the show. On Friday, Lawler announced on Twitter he will be the guest picker on College Gameday.

The news is out!!! I’m the guest picker on @CollegeGameDay this Saturday LIVE from Beale St. in Memphis! Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/ifJ512pCY9 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 1, 2019

“It’s me. That’s right Jerry “The King” Lawler. I’m going to be right there plugging Memphis on ESPN Gameday Saturday Morning. Don’t you dare miss it,” Lawler said in the video.

Lawler’s fans showed their support in the comments section, with many expressing how excited they were about the announcement.

“I’m going to set my DVR on Hulu Live TV right now to record tomorrow’s episode of College GameDay on ESPN,” wrote one fan.

“Are you gonna pile drive Lee Corso after he picks SMU?” another added.

“I hope you’re handing out piledrivers to anyone who doesn’t pick Memphis!” wrote another.

Most fans know Lawler for his work as a commentator and wrestler in WWE, but the WWE Hall of Famer is a legend in Memphis as well as the south as he won championships in many organizations during the early stages in his career. Lawler was born and raised in Memphis and that’s where he trained to be a wrestler.

Now knowing that Lawler is the guest picker for College Gameday, the question is why is College Gameday in Memphis? The Tigers aren’t known for being a football powerhouse, but they are ranked No. 24 in the country with a 7-1 and they are facing an SMU team that is ranked No. 15 in the country with an 8-0 record. In fact, this is the first time SMU has been 8-0 since 1982. That said, SMU knows Saturday will be a challenge.

“That is crazy because I was thinking what if Memphis is College Gameday. We haven’t beat Memphis yet, so that is something I’m looking forward to. Going down, because I have some friends on the team and just getting at it. I want to beat those guys this year,” SMU running back Xavier Jones said via the team’s official website.

As for Memphis, the players can’t believe College Gameday decided to come here instead of a bigger school.

“You always think it’s Big Ten, Big 12, SEC teams that get prime time but I mean, the fact that they’re coming to Memphis, the fact they even thought about us is huge and the fact that they’re coming here is incredible,” Tigers tight end Joey Magnifico said to the Memphis Commerical Appeal.