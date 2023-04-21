Dallas Cowboys Make Big Contract Decision on Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys just made a big move one week before the NFL Draft. On Thursday, the team announced they picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract. Lamb is expected to count $17.99 million on the team's salary cap in 2024, assuming the Cowboys don't sign him to a long-term deal. For the 2023 season, Lamb will get a base salary of $2.52 million and count just $4.45. million on the cap.

Lamb, 24, was selected by the Cowboys at No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 and made the All-Pro Second Team last year after catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. And in the two playoff games Lamb played in last season, he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Back in February, Lamb appeared on The Jim Rome Show and shared his thoughts on the 2022 season. Quite honestly, anything less than (a Super Bowl) is definitely a disappointment," Lamb said, per The Dallas Morning News. "Granted, we're very grateful for everything. Back-to-back (12 season wins), winning on the road in the playoffs versus Tom Brady, of course, that's always difficult. A lot of good can come out of this season that you can point out. Very grateful for every opportunity of it. All the good, the bad and the different. But in the playoffs, man, we look to make a push."

Lamb also talked about wearing No. 88 since it's been worn by Cowboys legends Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant. "They remind me every opportunity I get, linking up with those guys," Lamb stated. "Such a pleasure just being in the same room and a level field as those guys. All Hall of Famers, for the most part, in my eyes. And just being part of an elite group makes me even want to be better. I always hold myself to a higher standard and being the best at my craft."

Locking up Lamb for another year is one of the few key moves for the Cowboys this offseason. In free agency, the team added wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. However, the Cowboys also cut running back Ezekiel Elliott after being with the franchise for the last seven seasons.