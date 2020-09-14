'Cheer' Fans in Shock After Jerry Harris FBI Investigation Surfaces
Monday afternoon, USA Today stunned fans of the Netflix series Cheer. The outlet revealed that Jerry Harris is under investigation by the FBI for allegations of soliciting sex and nudes from minors. The outlet also reported that FBI investigators had conducted a search of a home in Naperville, Illinois — although a spokesperson for the federal agents did not specifically name Harris.
When Cheer fans heard the news, they responded with a considerable amount of shock. Twitter users proclaimed that they hoped the allegations were false for two main reasons. First, they explained that Harris was their favorite personality on the Netflix series. Second, these Twitter users wanted everything to be false out of concern for the alleged victims. Of course, many also proclaimed that they would no longer support Harris or Netflix if the allegations turned out to be true.
Jerry Harris..... for real?? I didn't expect this from him pic.twitter.com/RVgl0K8Z9Z— Taylur XO☁️ (@TaylurInc) September 14, 2020
prevnext
@2020 you took away my spring, my trip to Charleston, Black Panther AND KUWTK please for the love of god do not take away Jerry Harris. PLEASE.— not taylor (@tayll14) September 14, 2020
Fan favorite Jerry Harris from Cheer docuseries facing serious allegations... https://t.co/HplGc0zUlR— Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) September 14, 2020
prevnext
And so it begins he won’t be the last. Hollywood is going to be exposed. Mel Gibson said it 10yrs ago.— LightHouse Mashelle (@LITEHOUSEMASHEL) September 14, 2020
No I loved him :( I hope he didn’t know their age.— Josh Simpson (@josh_simpson87) September 14, 2020
prevnext
I liked him so sad— jasminenikia🌹✨ (@jasminenikiaaa) September 14, 2020
Please not Jerry— D (@FatWeightlifter) September 14, 2020
prevnext
This is actually really sad. I wouldn’t have thought of him like that but I guess you truly never know😭......but hey @FBI can you also investigate #cutiesnetflix ?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? That is soliciting sexually explicit images of minors!!!!!!!!!!!!— Daisy Grace #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor NOW! (@daisy_gracey) September 14, 2020
If the allegations about Jerry Harris soliciting sex from minors are true I am done with 2020 and the Netflix show CHEER— buckeybadger93 (@buckeybadger93) September 14, 2020
prevnext
NOOOOOO........Cheer's Jerry Harris Under Investigation Following 'Inappropriate Sexual Conduct' Allegations https://t.co/wPshsMIHdw via @JustJared— Cheer*Dance (@CheerDa61855890) September 14, 2020
Between #CutiesFilm and this investigation into Jerry Harris, @netflix is not having a great September. https://t.co/7b6ArcJUq9— Sywak™️ (@Jason_Sywak) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Every single headline today is gut-wrenching. What a sick world.— Caroline O'Neil (@RealMissONeil) September 14, 2020
Noooo!! He was depicted as the angelic one that made it despite being the only boy in the cheer program, not having the financial resources, his parent dying, and being raised by a foster family.
Hoping it's not true.— OHSportsgirl (@OHSportsGirl) September 14, 2020
prev
Snaps, omg I thought I loved Jerry but if this is true I'm done this is disgusting.— Yolanda Isaacs (@yday1wny) September 14, 2020