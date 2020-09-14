'Cheer' Fans in Shock After Jerry Harris FBI Investigation Surfaces

Monday afternoon, USA Today stunned fans of the Netflix series Cheer. The outlet revealed that Jerry Harris is under investigation by the FBI for allegations of soliciting sex and nudes from minors. The outlet also reported that FBI investigators had conducted a search of a home in Naperville, Illinois — although a spokesperson for the federal agents did not specifically name Harris.

When Cheer fans heard the news, they responded with a considerable amount of shock. Twitter users proclaimed that they hoped the allegations were false for two main reasons. First, they explained that Harris was their favorite personality on the Netflix series. Second, these Twitter users wanted everything to be false out of concern for the alleged victims. Of course, many also proclaimed that they would no longer support Harris or Netflix if the allegations turned out to be true.