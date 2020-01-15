Jennifer Lopez Is Teasing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Tik Tok

Jennifer Lopez is hard at work to get ready for her halftime performance at the Super Bowl which will also star Shakira. And fans now have an idea what Lopez’s show will look like as she shared a small clip of her rehearsal on Tik Tok. In the video, Lopez is with a group of kids and they are dancing to her 2011 hit song “On the Floor.”

“It’s 3 weeks until the Super Bowl so I’m giving you a sneak peak into my half time performance,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “Head over to my TikTok to check it out. This week take on the challenge and dance to On The Floor with me!!! I’ll reshare some of my favorites.”

A number of Lopez’s fans flooded her comments section on Instagram giving her positive feedback of the video. Last weekend, Lopez was asked about how rehearsals were going.

“I’m a little sore right now — not gonna lie,” she said to Extra at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where she was honored for her role in Hustlers. “Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it’s amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I’m fine, I’m fine.”

It was announced Lopez and Shakira were going to headline the halftime show back in September. Shortly after the announcement was made, Lopez sent a message to her fans.

“This is gonna be so much fun! She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing,” Lopez said of Shakira during a taped segment of Thursday Night Football. “There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It’s going to be an exciting show.”

The question now is who will be playing in the Super Bowl? That will be determined at the end of this weekend as the conference championships take place on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game and the Green Bay Packers will square off against San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami on Feb. 2.