Jeff Hardy Released by WWE, and Fans Are Upset

Jeff Hardy was released by WWE, and fans aren’t happy. According to Fightful, WWE let Hardy go after he reportedly denied help and rehab from the company. Hardy was reportedly sent home while on the road over the weekend. He missed Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi, Texas after working Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, Texas teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre. It was reported that Hardy look slugging during the match and left as the match was still going on.

Hardy has had issues with drugs and alcohol over the years. He appeared on Broken Skull Sessions in November and talked about being arrested in 2009 for illegally ordering controlled prescription pills. “I was ordering pills illegally in the mail [and] got busted. SWAT team comes into my house, me and my wife and our little dog,” Hardy said, per Wrestling Headlines. “I was busted. I got busted for getting pills illegally. I thought my life was over. (I) went to jail that weekend. It was a mind-blowing experience. I was terrified. I thought my life was over. That was the time that really scared me straight. Hardy was also arrested twice in 2019 for alcohol-related issues. Here’s a look at WWE fans and Superstars reacting to Hardy’s release.

WWE Champion Big E

One fan replied: “Same it is so unfortunate to see that so many people on twitter are quick to say oh AEW and WWE is messing up but not to say dang I hope Jeff is OK. The truth is all that matters in this situation is his health. My heart goes out to him and hope all is well.”

Intercontinental Champion Damian Priest

Another fan replied: “Jeff Hardy has been one of my favorites since the beginning. Definitely a loss for the WWE Universe. A truely talented and awesome guy.”

Good Vibes

A fan replied: “I really hope the best for Jeff. History aside he was the guy that got me really in to wrestling and his charisma is second to none. I hope history isn’t repeating itself but if it is he deserves help. And I hope that if he has more left in him they’d the brothers retire together.”

Transcendant

One fan said: “After just getting back into wrestling a few months ago Jeff quickly became one of my favorites. I hope he is ok for the long term.”

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander

Another fan replied: “Another fan replied: Jeff hardy was the one person I remember watching in the first every match I seen. He hit this crazy move from a ladder and from that moment on I feel in love with pro wrestling. I hope he is fine.”

Beloved

One fan wrote: “It really disappoints me knowing how over he was with the fans and still is.Its ultimately down to him to change but knowing his past its probably not gonna happen sadly.”

Wishing Him Well

And this fan wrote: “I thought Jeff was gonna be the opponent for Roman at the Rumble. The bridge feud to get us to Mania season.”