Jeff Gordon and Russell Wilson Make Unlikely Pairing in New Instagram Photo

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon recently experienced something unique when he saw how the NFL on FOX team prepares for the upcoming marquee matchups. He saw the process taking shape recently when the production team met with the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson will be looking to lead his team to an 11th win against the Panthers this weekend, and he provided some insights into the process.

Gordon posted evidence of his time with FOX Sports on Instagram recently, showing him standing next to Wilson. Meeting the Seahawks’ QB was an added perk of spending time with the FOX production team. This sight caused many fans to comment about how both GOATs were present.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was a pleasure to sit in on [NFL on FOX] production meeting today and get an inside look at how teams/players prepare for game day. Thanks [Russell],” Gordon wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Gordon (@jeffgordonweb) on Dec 14, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

Considering that Wilson is one of the top competitors for League MVP, it’s understandable that Gordon would be in search of a photo opportunity. He was viewed as one of the top drivers throughout his career, and Wilson is among the league’s most productive quarterbacks. As the old saying goes, “Game recognizes Game.”

Despite entering the league after Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III during the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson has found the most success in his NFL career. He has been to the playoffs six times in his seven-year career and has even appeared in the Super Bowl twice. The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII, a game in which Wilson threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

While Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson may have the lead in the MVP race at the moment, Wilson still has an opportunity to gain ground with successful performances to finish out the final three weeks of the season.

A 24-year veteran of NASCAR, Jeff Gordon was considered one of the best drivers throughout his career. He spent his entire tenure with Hendrick Motorsports, a span of time in which he won four championships between 1995-2001. In 2007, Gordon made waves by winning 77 races and surpassing Dale Earnhardt Sr. for sixth on the all-time list. He later finished his career with 93 career wins, good for third all-time. Gordon was ultimately inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Photo Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty