Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins Head Coach, Fired During Sixth Season

Jay Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Washington Redskins. On Monday morning, the team announced they have parted ways with Gruden after losing the first five games of the year. The former Redskins head coach was hired in 2014 and he only posted two winning seasons while reaching the playoffs once. Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Bill Callahan is now the team’s interim head coach.

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond,” the Redskins said in a statement.

Gruden was informed he has been fired by team owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen. Snyder was the one who hired Gruden in 2014 and he lasted longer than any of Snyder’s six coaching hires as none of them lasted more than four seasons. ESPN reported the Redskins considered firing Snyder after the team lost the New York Giants in Week Four.

This move was probably not a surprise to Gruden considering what he said on Friday in response to reports of him being fired if the team does not perform well against the New England Patriots.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Gruden said per ESPN. “I’m sure the time could come if we don’t start winning here soon. I go about my business and as long as my key works, I come in here and work as hard as I can to get a win. It’s the way it is. It’s what you sign up for. … You have to be a very mentally tough individual in pro football.”

Gruden also disputed the report of him quitting on the Redskins.

“I heard about that one. That one is far from the truth. Those are fighting words for me,” Gruden said. “That’s one thing I will never do or have done in my life. I work extremely hard, getting up early as hell and working late and doing the best I can to get ourselves a victory this week. I have a lot of respect for everyone in this locker room and the last thing I would do to these players is quit on them because I know they’re not going to quit on me.”

Before Gruden was the Redskins head coach, he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2013. He is the younger brother of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and he was on his staff in 2002 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Jay Gruden is also one of the best coaches in Arena Football history, winning two Arena Bowl titles with the Orlando Predators in 1998 and 2000.