Jay Briscoe's Daughters Injured in Fatal Car Crash, in Critical Condition

Ring of Honor (ROH) star Jay Briscoe died in a car accident on Tuesday, and it has been revealed his two daughters were also involved in the crash. According to the Delaware State Police (per TMZ Sports), Briscoe's two daughters survived the car crash but are currently hospitalized while he and 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan died from their injuries. The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in Laurel, Delaware when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered into Briscoe's lane and slammed head-on into a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Ternahan was the driver of the Silverado 1500, and the two daughters are in critical condition.

Briscoe's wife, Ashley Pugh, shared an update on her daughters early Wednesday morning. "We need prayers!" she wrote on Facebook. "Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"

The daughters, ages 9 and 12, attend school in Laurel, and the school district announced the schools in the area are closed on Wednesday. "Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023," the district said. "Schools will reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh Family in your thoughts and prayers."

Briscoe competed in Ring of Honor since its inception in 2002. He is one of the best tag team wrestlers in history as he and his brother, Mark Briscoe, won the ROH Championship 13 times. Before Jay Briscoe's death, the duo was the ROH World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles from FTR at Final Battle in December.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract," WWE Superstar Seth Rollins tweeted. "He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don't know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins."