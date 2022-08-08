Jamie Hayter Injured During AEW Battle Of The Belts III Match With Thunder Rosa

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jamie Hayter suffered a significant injury during her match against Thunder Rosa at Battle of the Belts III. According to Fightful Select, Hayter suffered a broken nose during the match. It's not clear if she will miss any time because of the injury, but she was able to finish the match against Rosa. Figthful Select also reported that Hayter has been pulled from the planned appearances at Icons of Wrestling.

Hayter was competing against Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship. She lost the match via roll-up, and her nose looked to be shifted to one side. The match aired on TNT Saturday but was taped Friday. Hayter, 27, made her AEW debut in October 2019 but signed with the company in August 2021. Before joining AEW, Hayter spent time at World Wonder Ring Stardom, Revolution Pro Wrestling and the independent circuit. She even competed in WWE as she took on Piper Niven (now named Doudrop) in a match on NXT UK in May 2019.

BRAIN BUSTER by Jamie Hayter!!! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT; tune in now! pic.twitter.com/JpXrifUX9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSport, Hayter explained how her connection with AEW began. "When I was out there in Japan, Bea [Priestley] was signed at the time, she was living out there," Hayter said. "I had kind of kept in contact with Britt [Baker] when we had a match in 2019 – everything seemed to happen in 2019!

"Everything got put in the pot there and accumulated later on. Me and Britt wrestled at Pro Wrestling EVE. We had a really fun match, we got on really well and she was like 'would you ever be interested in coming to America?' And I was like 'Absolutely! But I'm going to Japan, so maybe after?' "We kept in contact, we messaged back and forth. I went to AEW twice in 2019 and then after that time AEW got me a VISA under the thing of like 'we're definitely going to work together and do things in the future and I was like 'Wow, this is very exciting. I get to do Japan, wrestle for AEW – this is the dream!'

In her professional wrestling career, Hayter won the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with Priestly and the SWA World Championship at World Wonder Ring Stardom. And during her time at Revolution Pro Wrestling, Hayter won the RevPro British Women's Championship twice.