Jam City, Top Mobile Entertainment Company, Selected as Official Voting Center for Essential Workers

Jam City, a mobile entertainment company known for some of the most popular mobile games including Panda Pop and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, recently announced its headquarters in Los Angeles will be an official voting center on Nov. 2. The goal is to provide essential workers a place to participate in the democratic process. Jam City's headquarters will be open for voting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

"Jam City is first and foremost a community of people, and we believe that civic engagement and a contribution to our democracy is our social responsibility," Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe said in a statement. "We encourage our millions of players to participate by registering to vote via Jam City’s award-winning mobile games, and we’re grateful to be selected by the County of Los Angeles as an official mobile polling center where we will host a COVID-safe, fun polling and election event."

Along with being an official voting center, Jam City is also kicking off a series of get-out-to-vote initiatives with the hashtag LevelUptheVote, where it will rally with the gaming community to drive voter registration. Additionally, Jam City announced a partnership with the non-profit, nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, to get people registered before the presidential election.

Jam City provides mobile games that are played by "tens of millions of people across the globe," according to its official website. Panda Pop has been downloaded 120 million times to date while Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the No. 1 game in over 40 countries when it was launched in April 2018. Some of the other mobile games produced by Jam City are Snoopy Pop, Cookie Jam and Disney emoji Blitz!

Jam City's announcement comes nearly one month after the Los Angeles Lakers announced its area, STAPLES Center, will be a Vote Center for the presidential election. Voters can cast their ballot at STAPLES Center beginning Friday, Oct. 30 through Election Day, Nov. 3.

"The Lakers organization is extremely pleased to be able to partner with AEG and the County of Los Angeles to open up STAPLES Center to provide a safe and easily accessible location for people to vote," Jeanie Buss, Lakers Governor, said in a statement. "For our democracy to function, all citizens need to be able to vote in a secure and safe way – and we’re very happy to be able to play our part in ensuring that they can."