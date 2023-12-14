Super Bowl LVIII: How Fans Can Win Tickets by Watching Paramount+

Super Bowl LVIII is less than two months away, and there's a way fans can go to the game without paying an arm and leg for a ticket. On Thursday, Paramount+ announced a new sweepstakes campaign called "Hide & Peak" which will offer fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to a VIP experience at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The campaign begins today and runs through Jan. 8, 2024, until noon ET. The winners will be announced on Jan. 15.

Paramount+ wants subscribers to seek hidden QR codes within the platform's "A Mountain of Entertainment" for a chance to win. The codes will appear before a popular series or movies, which can be scanned to open a landing page with further submission guidelines. Hints will be planted each week on Paramout+'s social media platforms to point viewers to the next set of codes hitten throughout the service's content offering. New codes will be released every Thursday for three weeks, offering subscribers nine chances to win.

"We couldn't be more excited to be the streaming home of CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII and plan to generate excitement both on and off the field with original and creative campaigns, such as this interactive sweepstakes," Domenic DiMeglio, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. "The digital activation gives us the chance to engage audiences within our service while also giving back to some of our lucky fans with 58 tickets in honor of Super Bowl LVIII."

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII and a VIP package that includes all-inclusive pre-game hospitality, roundtrip game-day transportation, weekend on-location lounge access, evening with a legend cocktail reception, three-night stay in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII Experience access, Super Bowl LVIII Gifting Experience and concierge guest services.

The sweepstakes is to help Paramount Streaming celebrate Super Bowl LVIII airing on CBS and Paramount+. Nickelodeon will offer a presentation of the game for kids and families. The airing of Super Bowl LVIII on Paramount marks the beginning of a new contract the NFL signed with multiple networks. The next time the Super Bowl will air on CBS and Parmount+ will be in 2027 in Los Angeles.