Super Bowl LXI Location Revealed by NFL

The NFL just announced the location for the 2027 Super Bowl. The league announced that Super Bowl LXI (61) will be hosted in Los Angeles in 2027 with the game played at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. This will be the ninth time the Los Angeles area will host a Super Bowl and the second time in five years as the city hosted a Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LXI in 2027! #SBLXI pic.twitter.com/V2QeEDdcVM — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2023

The NFL said when Los Angeles County hosted Super Bowl LVI, the game and events leading up to it generated between $234.3 million and $477.5 million for the county. "We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. "More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."

"After 29 years, Super Bowl LVI was an amazing event that delivered significant economic and community impact for the Los Angeles region," President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission Kathryn Schloessman said. "We're thrilled to welcome back the NFL for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027 and look forward to building on the foundation we established, providing local diverse businesses the opportunity to compete for contracts, and using the spotlight to benefit the community organizations doing good work in our region."

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. The Super Bowl will then return to New Orleans for the 11th time for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. Super Bowl LX will be played in San Francisco on Feb. 8, 2026.