Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to Remarry His Ex 23 Years After Their Divorce

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is planning to remarry his ex-wife after their divorce 23 years ago. The former WWE and WCW star talked about it on The Wrestling Perspective and said he and his ex have rekindled their relationship and is looking to marring her again.

'I'm trying to talk that woman into marrying me again," Roberts said, per WrestlingNews.co. "I think she's gonna do it. I mean, that's an amazing story. Twenty-four years we were separated. You know, divorced for 24 years. Now we're hooking back up and it's just a great story and a great life. I got a second chance to smell the roses and I'm taking advantage of it. I really am."

Roberts and his ex Cheryl got divorced in 2000, which was at a time he was battling a drug and alcohol addiction. It was former WWE and WCW star Diamond Dallas Page who got Roberts on the right track, which then led to him getting back together with Cheryl.

"Today he's back with his wife, Cheryl. Are you kidding me? That's the coolest thing ever," Page told The Ringer (per The Sun). "They were at my party this year, and Jake doesn't normally do parties because he doesn't want to be around the alcohol and liquor. But now he's cool. He's good with it, and they're great together. My wife, Paige, and Cheryl and Jake, we all went up to Boston to go to see Aerosmith, and we saw them at Fenway. Jake right now is living his best life."

Roberts is known for his multiple stints in WWE. He was one of the top stars in the 1980s and 1990s and while he never won a title in WWE, Roberts was known for his dark promos and the way he used his DDT move. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

On the podcast, Roberts talked about how professional wrestling is constantly changing. "Well, it really freaked me out whenever I see the product today," he said. "It's so different than what we did. It amazed me, but it's not my cup of tea. I love to see what they do and I try to help them all I can with interviews and they catch on pretty quick. The guys are amazing to watch, their movement. I just wish the public would let them do the things a little bit more in sync, if you will, and the same thing with timing. Right now, they're going 100 miles a minute and it's hard for me to keep up."