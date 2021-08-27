Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

It's Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley as the two square off in the latest Showtime Boxing PPV event slated for Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The YouTuber, who has been working to be seen as a serious boxer despite many purists' dismissal, is facing the biggest test of his skills facing off against the former UFC welterweight champion. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division and is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV for $59.99.

The fight headlines the upcoming Showtime Boxing PPV event and will challenge Paul to put another win under his belt. The first of the controversial YouTuber's wins came against another social media influencer in AnEson Gibb, whom he floored in just over two minutes in January 2020. In November 2020, Paul made it two wins against former NBA player Nate Robinson, knocking out the athlete in a moment that went viral. In April, Paul secured his third win against former MMA champion Ben Askren in the first round of their fight.

Woodley will provide the biggest challenge, CBS Sports boxing experts predict. The former UFC champion defended his championship four times and owns seven knockouts in 19 career wins. His biggest moment came in 2016 when he earned the 170-pound title with a first-round knockout of legend Robbie Lawler, which leads commentators to wonder if he'll be able to reclaim his glory inside the ring at age 39.

Paul's earned a lot of negative attention in the boxing world as well, and Tommy Fury, the 22-year-old half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, told Morning Kombat this week that he was ready for Paul to put up with him or shut up. "Jake Paul is a YouTuber and has only been doing this a short while but the guy is good, you can't say he is not," Fury said Wednesday. "He looks as good as he can after three fights, let's not mistake this. But to think he can call out these names, it's ridiculous. He needs to stop. If he wants to be a real fighter and get respect in this sport, stop talking about Canelo [Alvarez] and [Floyd] Mayweather. Knuckle down and stop fighting MMA people. We all know the reason why he's fighting them. Start fighting real fighters."