Jaguars Fire Coach Doug Marrone After Team Finishes With Worst Record in NFL

The Doug Marrone era in Jacksonville has come to an end. On Monday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have fired Marrone as their head coach after four-plus seasons. This comes after the team finished with a 1-15 record, the worst in the NFL.

"I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in statement. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind, I spoke this morning with Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll always appreciate Doug's passion, grit and class, and I'm confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career."

The Jaguars' 1-15 record is the worst in franchise history. The team lost 15 consecutive games after earning a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are only three years removed from reaching the AFC Championship game and nearly beating the New England Patriots to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. With the team having the No. 1 overall pick, they will start over as they will likely draft Trevor Lawrence as the team's new starting quarterback. And long with looking for a new head coach, the Jaguars are also in the process of hiring a new general manager.

Marrone took over as the Jaguars' interim head coach late in the 2016 season. He was named the team's head coach for the 2017 season and led the Jags to an AFC title appearance after finishing the regular season with a 10-6 record and winning the AFC South. It was the team's first division title since 1999 and first postseason appearance since 2007.

That would be the only time Marrone would lead the Jaguars to the playoffs as they would go 5-11 in 2018 and 6-10 in 2019. In his four-plus seasons with the Jaguars, Marrone, 56, posted a 25-44 record. He took over for Gust Bradley who compiled a 14-48 record in nearly four seasons.

As for the next Jaguars head coach, the team could go after former University of Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, according to Ian Rapport of the NFL Network. Meyer won two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State.