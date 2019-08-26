Colts Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Shocked by Andrew Luck Retiring

Jacoby Brissett is the new starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts after Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck surprised the entire NFL and announced his retirement on Saturday night. So how is Brissett feeling right now? The fourth-year veteran QB talked to reporters on Monday and he said he was “shocked” by Luck’s retirement but when he realized that Luck was comfortable with his decision, Brissett understood it was the best move for him.

Brissett was able to support Luck’s decision, but the Colts fans weren’t very forgiving as they booed him as he left the field when their preseason game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Brissett was asked about the booing and he said, “Yeah, it sucked.”

Many fans might be worried about Brissett taking over as the starting quarterback, but Luck believes in him as he admitted he was jealous of Brissett when he came to Indianapolis in 2017.

“Jacoby Brissett is an awesome dude. Diligent, sharp, loves football, Luck said in his press conference via ESPN. “I hope I can continue to support him in different ways; so thankful for our friendship. On a personal … coming back into the building, early last year, I was very jealous and resentful of this fun, happy dude that was in my spot as a quarterback on this team.

“I obviously did not have any confidence in myself, either. I obviously could not have been more wrong in so many ways. A lifelong friend, he means so, so much to me. He’s a big part of me, and a big part of me having one of the most rewarding years of my life last year. Cannot wait to support him and see him lead this team. Excited for the future of the Colts, in large part because of Jacoby.”

Brissett was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round back in 2016. In his rookie season, the N.C. State alum played in three games with two starts and recorded 400 passing yards while completing 61.8 percent of his passes. In 2017, Brissett was traded to the Colts and he started 15 games as Luck was dealing with an injured shoulder. He only won four of his 15 starts and he threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns, seven interceptions and recorded an 81.7 passer rating. In 2018, Brissett only saw action in four games and he attempted just four passes.