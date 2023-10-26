College Football Team Cancels Season After Shooting Death of Player

A college football team is ending its season early after a tragic event. The Northwestern State Demons football team announced on Thursday it had canceled the rest of the season two weeks after junior safety Ronnie Caldwell was shot and killed. The reason for the decision is the mental health and well-being of the players, according to the school.

"Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly," said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. "While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we've since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal, and to support Ronnie's family."

It was also announced that head football coach Brad Laird has resigned. "Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program," Laird said. "Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son. I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA."

Caldwell, who was from Cedar Park, Texas died on Oct. 12. According to KALB in Louisiana, Caldwell's roommate, John McIntosh, was arrested the following day and charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, but police have not confirmed it that is connected to the death of Caldwell. KALB also reported that Maurice Campbell, a defensive tackle from Northwestern State, was arrested in connection with Caldwell's death and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Caldwell transferred to Northwestern State in 2022 after playing two seasons at Tyler Junior College. During the 2022 season, Caldwell ranked seventh on the team in tackles and posted a career-high five tackles in his first start of the season on Sept. 17. For the 2023 season, Caldwell was nursing an injury and one played in one game.

Northwestern State canceled its game against Nicholls on Oct. 14, two days after Caldwell's death. The Demons had four games remaining on their schedule and finished the season with an 0-6 record.