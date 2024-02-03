Carl Weathers' Super Bowl Ad Will Change After Death

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After the death of Carl Weathers, details are being released on his Super Bowl ad. The Rocky and Predator actor passed away at 76 on Thursday. Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, he's been featured in ads for Kick the Destiny with Rob Gronkowski, and now TVLine reports that a FanDuel commercial set to air on Super Bowl Sunday will be adjusted.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers," the company had said in a statement. "Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief."

As of now, it's unknown how the ad will change, but it's very thoughtful and respectful of FanDuel to adjust it. In the "Kick of Destiny 2" spot, Weathers motivates Gronkowski and coaches him, much like what happened on Rocky III, with Apollo Creed coaching Rocky Balboa. A teaser for the ad released a week ago, and it was very Rocky-esque.

The Super Bowl ad is very fitting for Weathers, who played defensive end at Long Beach City College and San Diego State. He signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 1970 and played linebacker. In 1971, he signed with the BC Lions in Canada until 1973 and officially retired from football in 1974. While his football career was over, he narrated multiple NFL Films' season recaps and appeared during the pre-draft coverage for the 2017 NFL Draft.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family shared in a statement via Deadline. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Super Bowl LVIII airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+ as well. It will be both interesting and sad to see how the FanDuel Super Bowl ad is adjusted, but it does sound like it all out of respect for Carl Weathers' family, which is all that really matters.