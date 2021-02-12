Look Inside NASCAR Champ Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s $3.5M Pirate-Themed Key West Home

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is no longer a full-time driver, but fans won't forget what he did at Daytona International Speedway, winning the Daytona 500 twice (2004 and 2014) His success on the track led to him having the opportunity to buy a luxurious home in Key West, Florida. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Earnhardt put the home on the market last year with the price set around $3.5 million. Along with the earnings Earnhardt made, while he was racing, he has become a successful businessman. He is the owner of JR Motorsports, Hammerhead Entertainment, a signature line of eyeglass frames, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Buick-GMC-Cadillac. Additionally, Earnhardt owns two Whiskey River Beer and Wings restaurants in North Carolina and the co-owner of an auto and truck-filter mail-supply company. Earnhardt, 46, also has his own podcast called Dale Jr. Download and recently talked about the 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. "He’s absolutely going to have more stuff on his plate," Earnhardt said when talking about Hamlin's 2021 season. "I’m not going to sugarcoat it and say that it’s going to be a breeze. It’s going to be tough. Being an owner is a difficult job on its own." Here's a look inside Earnhardt Jr.'s home.

Front Entrance (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) It might not look like much, but don't let the small entrance fool you because there's a lot more once you enter the home. This is a common look for homes during the time of the Civil War. The architecture in the front is original as well as most of the features inside. prevnext

Kitchen (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) As you can see, the kitchen has a modern look, but it also has the pirate themes above. Also, the dishwasher has Earnhardt's No. 88 decal, which is a nice touch. Along with plug-ins all across the counter, this kitchen has everything one needs to cook a variety of meals. prevnext

Living Room (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The living room isn't pirate-themed, but it has a relaxing feel and good for game nights and conversations. With the sliding doors and windows, the living room is a great place to take one's mind off of everything. prevnext

Stairway (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The stairway has a unique look as it is netted in between the rails along with the rope-wrapped column. There's also a painting of an island to once again give the home and topical feel. It's a good lead-in to the second floor of the home. prevnext

Bedroom (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This one of five bedrooms in the house has a modern feel with an old-school look. The fish and seashell by the bed keep up with the island theme, but this is a very traditional-looking bedroom. prevnext

Bathroom (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) One of the four bathrooms in the Key West home, this oasis has enough space to where multiple people can clean up and prepare for the day. With a spacious shower, two sinks and a pirate ship, this bathroom will not go to waste. prevnext