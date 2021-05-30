Indy 500: Stefan Wilson Wrecks Car on Pit Road

✖

Stefan Wilson is out of the Indy 500 after wrecking his car at pit road. In the early stages of the Indianapolis 500, Wilson slammed into the barriers of the pit road as he was going a little too fast. He is now eliminated from The Brickyard after his third start.

Wilson, 31, was competing in the Indy 500 for the first time since 2018 when he finished 15th. He nearly won that race but ran out of fuel with four laps to go, leading to Will Power winning the event. Earlier this month, Wilson talked about rejoining Andretti Autosport for the Indy 500.

Stefan Wilson crashes entering pit road! His hopes of becoming an #Indy500 winner are gone. Tune in now to @NBC: https://t.co/5zfe5cDg3B pic.twitter.com/30YTzeex6I — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

“It’s going to be very similar to 2018, it’s not something new,” he stated, as reported by Motorsport.com. “I know exactly how the team operates and how we go through each day, how we work each day, and that’s really beneficial. The fact that we have six cars, the fact that we work collectively as one, gives us that benefit. If we just did our own thing and didn’t talk at the end of the days, we wouldn’t be able to cover as much ground and develop the car as much. So I think knowing what to expect going into the month is a nice change compared with 2018.

“And I think the idea of working with some of the same drivers that I worked with in 2018…. [James Hinchcliffe] Hinch is a new one for me but I’ve known him since 2010 when I first came to the States – we were roommates – so I’m looking forward to working together professionally with him. And then the addition of Colton, who’s obviously a bit of a standout so I’m excited to work with him as well."

Wilson is the younger brother of the late IndyCar Series and Formula One driver, Justin Wilson. In 2015, Justin died after being struck in the head by a piece of debris during a race. He was the first Ddirver since Dan Wheldon in 2011 to die in a racing series in the U.S. When talking to The Guardian in 2016 before the 100th Indy500, Stefan Wilson said: “I want to honor him, and do him proud at Indy."