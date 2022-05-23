Indianapolis Colts Sign Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

✖

The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback. According to NFL Media (per CBS Sports), the Colts agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Nick Foles. This news comes after the Colts traded for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be the team's starter this fall. Foles, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, will be the backup QB for Ryan.

The addition of Foles makes sense since the Colts said they were looking to add a veteran quarterback since they needed more depth at the position. "We're always looking at who makes this team better, at every position. Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign?" Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. "Chris is very methodical about that process. We're not in a rush. There is a timing to the way things go, and the way the roster is put together, that is very intentional."

Colts are working on a deal to add Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to be Matt Ryan's backup, per @zkeefer pic.twitter.com/zvUGjpeaTe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 20, 2022

Along with Ryan, the Colts have Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan, and Jack Coan at the quarterback position. Ehlinger was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round in 2021, Morgan has spent time on five different teams since being drafted by the New York Jets in 2020 and Coan is an undrafted free agent.

Foles has deep ties with Reich. When Foles helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017, Reich was the team's offensive coordinator. Foles took over for Carson Wentz who suffered a torn ACL toward the end of the 2017 season. Foles would play another season for the Eagles before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He then joined the Chicago Bears in 2020 and would be with the team for two seasons.

Foles was selected in the third round by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft. He would play for the team for three seasons before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 and the St. Louis Rams in 2016. Other than the Super Bowl season, Foles' best year was 2013 when he threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 10 starts. He has tied the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a game (7) and consecutive pass completions (25).