NFL Player Arrested on DUI Charge in Las Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl

An NFL player was arrested on a DUI charge in Las Vegas days before Super Bowl LVIII, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on the Strip Tuesday morning after police responded to a call.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night," a statement provided by the team read. "The club is in the process of gathering more information." According to Sports Illustrated, Robinson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and held on a bail of $2,000.

Janarius Robinson is the latest Las Vegas Raider to face trouble with the law after his DUI arrest this morning.https://t.co/sYK1P4yCY0 — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) February 6, 2024

Robinson, 24, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He did not play during his rookie season as he was placed on injured reserve before the 2021 season began. Robinson started the 2022 season on the Vikings' practice squad before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022. He was waived by the Eagles before the start of the 2023 season but signed with the Raiders at the end of August. Robinson was on the Raiders' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. He played in six games and recorded eight tackles and one sack. According to CBS Sports, Robinson is under contract with the Raiders through the 2024 season.

Robinson played college football for the Florida State Seminoles. During his final season with Florida State (2020), Robinson recorded 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in nine games.