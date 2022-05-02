NFL Team to Release Former Super Bowl MVP After Two Seasons

✖

A former Super Bowl MVP is looking for a new NFL team. The Chicago Bears are releasing veteran quarterback Nick Foles after being with the team for two seasons, his agent confirmed to NFL Media, via CBS Sports. During that span, Foles made eight starts, and the Bears drafted quarterback Justin Fields last year.

The Bears are giving Foles a chance to choose his next team instead of trading him. "Ryan Poles did the classy thing," said Foles' agent, Justin Schulman, "and Nick appreciates it." There are a few teams that could use more quarterback help, specifically the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans as they lost their franchise quarterbacks this offseason.

Foles, 33, joined the Bears after spending the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars but was traded to the Bears in March 2020. In 2017, Foles signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and led the team to a Super Bowl win after starting quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury. He was named Super Bowl MVP after he threw three touchdown passes against the New England Patriots.

"I think the big thing is don't be afraid to fail," Foles said in 2019, per Business Insider. "In our society today — you know, Instagram, Twitter, it's a highlight reel. It's all the good things. And then when you look at it, you think, like, wow, when you have a rough day or your life's not as good as that, you're failing. Failure is a part of life. That's a part of building character and growing. Like, without failure, who would you be? I wouldn't be up here if I hadn't fallen thousands of times, made mistakes. We all are human. We all have weaknesses."

Foles was drafted by the Eagles in the third round back in 2012. He spent three seasons with the Eagles before joining the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in 2015 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. Foles has been a backup quarterback the majority of his career but started 13 games in 2013 and was named to the Pro Bowl that year after throwing for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. In his career, Foles has thrown for 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions with a 29-27 record.