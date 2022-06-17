Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander Previews Slammiversary Ahead of Company's 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)

June 19 is going to be a special day for Impact Wrestling as the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the best way for the company to celebrate 20 years is to host its biggest event of the year Slammiversary at the Asylum in Nashville, Tennesee. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander revealed what fans can expect from a special Slammiversary.

"I think Slammiversary two years ago is really the kicking-off point of anything can happen at Slammiversary, right?" Alexander exclusively told PopCulture. "That's the night the Good Brothers showed up. It was Eric Young's return back to Impact Wrestling. All these other things occurred and I think you're going to get more of the same this year. I don't even know all the names that are going to show up, but this is going to be a blast from the past for any Impact TNA fan. I'm sure you're going to see a lot of nostalgia. A lot of these people, whether they be video shoutouts or they're live in the ring, there's going to be a lot of stuff going on."

(Photo: Impact Wrestling)

Alexander will be defending his title against Young, and the match will be the main event. The show will also feature the first women's Queen of the Mountian Match which will feature Mickie James as the guest special enforcer. As of now, nine matches are scheduled for Sunday, and there will likely be a good amount of surprises.

"I think you're going to get more of the same above what Impact Wrestling is doing for the past year or two, which is every Pay-Per-View has been blowing things out of the water," Alexander said. "From the very first match all the way to the main event. This whole roster has a chip on our shoulder. The Knockouts, the men, all of us, we just want to steal the show every single time. We want to give people their money's worth. We're ready to put Impact Wrestling on the map and make this place grow. We're just busting our ass to make that happen."

It's fitting that Impact will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Nashville since that's where it all started. In 2002, Impact Wrestling was called TNA and held weekly pay-per-view shows at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville. The city also hosted the first Slammiversary (originally called TNA 1st Anniversary show) in 2003.

"The fact that June 19th falls on a weekend where we can have a Pay-Per-View live, on the very same day 20 years later on that same hallowed ground as the Asylum years were Impact Wrestling, the little engine that could show up and made a name for itself with the people like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe and Amazing Red and Low Ki and all these people," Alexander explained. " That's where that history began and grew and to come back there now it's just coming full circle."