Ime Udoka Scandal: More Concerning Details Surface Amidst Investigation

As sports fans continue to grapple with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka being placed on a year-long suspension due to his alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer, many have wondered whether or not his punishment was fair due to relationships occurring within corporate businesses on the daily. More information has come forward regarding why the organization made the decision. Apparently, it wasn't just the relationship between Udoka and the female staffer, it was also what they uncovered prior to that sparked the internal investigation. Sources told ESPN that Udoka used "crude language" in his conversations with a female subordinate before he began an improper workplace relationship with the woman. This news contributed heavily to the severity of his one-year suspension. It also reportedly will make it difficult for him to be reinstated as the coach.

The unequal power dynamic between Udoka and female staff member was reported as being the primary finding and policy violation. However, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed in a press conference that the Celtics won't block Udoka from taking a gig elsewhere. There are teams that have tried to gather a better understanding Udoka's suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment. Udoka has come forward to apologize, stating that he accepts the punishment.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes initially took to social media to condemn the Celtics' decision. But after getting a call from a trusted source, he changed his stance. According to Barnes, Udoka is lucky if he ever coaches in the league again. Moreso, he says who Udoka had the affair with is astounding.

Udoka had a phenomenal year as head coach in his first year, leading the Celtics to the NBA finals for the first time in over a decade. He joined the ranks of just a few coaches, specifically coaches of color, to achieve such a feat.