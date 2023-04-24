Ime Udoka Becomes Head Coach of New NBA Team Following Suspension From Celtics

Ime Udoka has found a new job for the 2023-24 NBA season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets. This comes after Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics after the team discovered he was involved in an inappropriate workplace relationship.

Udoka was hired as the Celtics' head coach in June 2021 and led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year with the team. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and in September 2022, the Celtics suspended Udoka for his alleged relationship with a female staff member. At the time, Udoka was in a relationship with actress Nia Long, and the two have a son together.

Breaking: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/1kQhaDd9Ba — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2023

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement when his suspension was announced. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long and Udoka broke officially broke up in December. At the time, Long spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the situation and said, "I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."

Udoka is one of the five rookie head coaches to reach the NBA Finals in 25 years, according to ESPN. He is taking over a Rockets team that finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record. ESPN says Rockets general manager Rafael Stone sold Udoka on the franchise by telling him about the young talent and a chance to win the draft lottery and selecting Victor Wembanyama. It was reported the Brooklyn Nets were looking to hire Udoka after firing Steve Nash mid-season, but the team decided to promote interim head coach Jacque Vaughn.