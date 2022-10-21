Husband of Late WWE Superstar Sara Lee Pens Emotional Message Two Weeks After Her Death

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died at the age of 30 on Oct. 5, and her husband has an emotional message for her. Cory Weston, who goes by the name Westin Blake in professional wrestling, went to Instagram to express his love for Lee. This is the first public message from Weston since his wife's death.

"I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can't take away the memories we made. I can't promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you're free. I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Dozens of pro wrestlers commented on the post, including WWE's Natalya who wrote, "You both have been in my prayers and on my mind a lot. I'm thinking of you and your family in these unimaginably difficult times." Lee's cause of death was not revealed, but Weston and Lee's family received a lot of support over the last two weeks. A GoFundMe page was launched to help the family and nearly $105,000 was raised.

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," Page organizer Bull James wrote. "As her loving husband, Cory picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance."

Lee won Tough Enough in 2015 beating current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. She made her first appearance in NXT in January 2016 but was released in September of that year. Weston competed in WWE from 2013-2021 and won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Buddy Murphy.