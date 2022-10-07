Sara Lee, WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dead at 30

Sara Lee, a winner on WWE's Tough Enough from 2015, is dead at 30. According to TMZ, her mother revealed her passing on social media.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote in her announcement. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Lee was a standout on the sixth season of the WWE reality competition that gives a man and woman a one-year contract with the company for winning. Lee walked away with the top prize in 2015, joining WWE for most of 2016 before being released.

After leaving WWE, she would work on the independent scene. She also married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake in 2017, with the couple having three children together. As TMZ notes, the WWE alum had just posted a celebratory gym selfie after feeling too sick to workout for two days. "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt," she concluded her caption.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

That post came from earlier in the week, with many fans flooding her final post to pay tribute to the late star or give their respects. Fans also made their way to Blake's social media to pay their respects to him as well. Blake, real name Cory James Weston, is also on the independent circuit, working with pro wrestling company Control Your Narrative after his WWE release in 2021.

Current WWE star Bayley paid tribute to the late star on social media, also including a link to the Sara Lee Memorial Fund that was put together by fellow WWE alum Bull James. "Please keep Sara's family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory," Bayley wrote. Many other members of the pro wrestling community also did their part to give respect and share the link to the memorial fundraiser.